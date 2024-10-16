Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PVR Inox Q2 Results: Loss at 11.8Cr, Revenue Decreased by 18.89% YoY

PVR Inox Q2 Results: Loss at ₹11.8Cr, Revenue Decreased by 18.89% YoY

Livemint

PVR Inox Q2 results: Revenue decreased by 18.89% YoY & loss at 11.8Cr

PVR Inox Q2 Results Live

PVR Inox Q2 Results Live : PVR Inox declared its Q2 results on October 15, 2024, revealing a significant downturn with a loss of 11.8 crore, compared to a profit of 166.3 crore in the same period last fiscal year. The company's topline witnessed a decline of 18.89%. However, there was a notable improvement in revenue compared to the previous quarter, which grew by 36.23%.

The financial report also highlighted that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.91% quarter-on-quarter, and increased by 5.6% year-on-year. This surge in expenses may have contributed to the overall losses seen in the quarter.

PVR Inox's operating income experienced a remarkable rise of 339.07% compared to the previous quarter. However, the year-on-year comparison shows a significant decline of 62.36%. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -1.2 for Q2, a dramatic decrease of 107.1% year-on-year.

Despite the recent financial struggles, PVR Inox has shown a modest return of 1.05% over the past week and an impressive 17.02% over the last six months, although it has seen a decline of 2.31% year-to-date. Currently, the company holds a market cap of 15,905.34 crore, with a 52-week high of 1830.4 and a low of 1204.2.

As of October 16, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering PVR Inox, there are varied recommendations: 1 analyst has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, another has rated it 'Sell', 4 analysts hold a 'Hold' rating, 5 analysts recommend a 'Buy', and 9 analysts suggest a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation for the company remains a 'Buy'.

PVR Inox Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1622.11190.7+36.23%1999.9-18.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total177.3164.3+7.91%167.9+5.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization329.4314.2+4.84%308.6+6.74%
Total Operating Expense1472.21253.4+17.46%1601.7-8.09%
Operating Income149.9-62.7+339.07%398.2-62.36%
Net Income Before Taxes-14.7-238.1+93.83%221.7-106.63%
Net Income-11.8-178.7+93.4%166.3-107.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.2-18.21+93.41%16.91-107.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-11.8Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1622.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.