PVR Inox Q2 Results: Loss at ₹11.8Cr, Revenue Decreased by 18.89% YoY

PVR Inox Q2 Results Live : PVR Inox declared its Q2 results on October 15, 2024, revealing a significant downturn with a loss of ₹11.8 crore, compared to a profit of ₹166.3 crore in the same period last fiscal year. The company's topline witnessed a decline of 18.89%. However, there was a notable improvement in revenue compared to the previous quarter, which grew by 36.23%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The financial report also highlighted that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.91% quarter-on-quarter, and increased by 5.6% year-on-year. This surge in expenses may have contributed to the overall losses seen in the quarter.

PVR Inox's operating income experienced a remarkable rise of 339.07% compared to the previous quarter. However, the year-on-year comparison shows a significant decline of 62.36%. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-1.2 for Q2, a dramatic decrease of 107.1% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the recent financial struggles, PVR Inox has shown a modest return of 1.05% over the past week and an impressive 17.02% over the last six months, although it has seen a decline of 2.31% year-to-date. Currently, the company holds a market cap of ₹15,905.34 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1830.4 and a low of ₹1204.2.

As of October 16, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering PVR Inox, there are varied recommendations: 1 analyst has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, another has rated it 'Sell', 4 analysts hold a 'Hold' rating, 5 analysts recommend a 'Buy', and 9 analysts suggest a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation for the company remains a 'Buy'.

PVR Inox Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1622.1 1190.7 +36.23% 1999.9 -18.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 177.3 164.3 +7.91% 167.9 +5.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 329.4 314.2 +4.84% 308.6 +6.74% Total Operating Expense 1472.2 1253.4 +17.46% 1601.7 -8.09% Operating Income 149.9 -62.7 +339.07% 398.2 -62.36% Net Income Before Taxes -14.7 -238.1 +93.83% 221.7 -106.63% Net Income -11.8 -178.7 +93.4% 166.3 -107.1% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.2 -18.21 +93.41% 16.91 -107.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-11.8Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1622.1Cr

