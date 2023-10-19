Breaking News
PVR Inox Q2 Results: Multiplex reports net profit of ₹166 crore; revenue jumps 53% QoQ
The company said it reported highest ever box office collection of all time during the quarter and is on track to be free cash flow positive for FY24. Its average ticket price (ATP) in the September quarter was highest ever at ₹276, while F&B spend per head was at ₹136.
PVR Inox, the multiplex chain operator, on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹166.3 crore for the second quarter of FY24 as compared to a loss of ₹82 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.
