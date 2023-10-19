PVR Inox, the multiplex chain operator, on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹166.3 crore for the second quarter of FY24 as compared to a loss of ₹82 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

The company’s revenue in Q2FY24 jumped 53.3% to ₹1,999.9 crore from ₹1,305 crore in Q1FY24.

The biggest highlight of the quarter was the record breaking performance of the Hindi box office. 'Jawan' and 'Gadar 2' ranked amongst the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time, amassing over 750+ crores and 620+ crores at the box office, PVR Inox said.

In Hollywood, 'Oppenheimer' and 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1' set a fantastic tone, grossing 150+ crores and 130+ crores in India, the company added.

PVR INOX merger became effective from February 6, 2023.

“Following our recent merger, we have been diligently working to realize the full potential of this strategic union. We are pleased to report that the integration process has been progressing seamlessly, yielding substantial operational efficiencies," PVR Inox said in a release.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter rose to ₹706.8 crore from ₹353 crore, sequentially, while EBITDA margin improved significantly by 830 basis points (bps) to 35.3% from 27%, QoQ.

The company said it reported highest ever box office collection of all time during the quarter and is on track to be free cash flow positive for FY24.

Its average ticket price (ATP) in the September quarter was highest ever at ₹276, while F&B spend per head was at ₹136. Footfalls rose 64% to 48.4 million from 29.6 million, YoY.

The company is on track to open 160 new screens (68 already opened) in FY24. As on date PVR INOX operates 358 cinemas with 1,702 screens across 115 cities.

At 1:30 pm, PVR Inox share price was trading 1.05% lower at ₹1,755.05 apiece on the BSE.

