PVR Inox, the multiplex chain operator, on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹166.3 crore for the second quarter of FY24 as compared to a loss of ₹82 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal. The company’s revenue in Q2 jumped 53.3% to ₹1,999.9 crore from ₹1,305 crore in Q1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The highlight of the quarter was the record-breaking performance of Hindi movies. 'Jawan' and 'Gadar 2' ranked amongst the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time, amassing over ₹750 crore and ₹620 crores respectively at the box office, PVR Inox said.

Among Hollywood films, 'Oppenheimer' and 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1' grossed over ₹150 crore and ₹130 crore in India, the company added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The PVR-Inox merger took effect on February 6, 2023.

“Following our recent merger, we have been diligently working to realize the full potential of this strategic union. We are pleased to report that the integration process has been progressing seamlessly, yielding substantial operational efficiencies," PVR Inox said in a press statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) during the quarter rose to ₹706.8 crore from ₹353 crore sequentially, while the Ebitda margin improved by a huge 830 basis points (bps) QoQ from 27% to 35.3%.

The company said it reported highest ever box office collection of all time during the quarter and is on track to be free cash flow positive for FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its average ticket price (ATP) in the September quarter was highest ever at ₹276, while F&B spend per head was at ₹136. Footfalls rose 64% to 48.4 million from 29.6 million, YoY.

The company is on track to open 160 new screens (68 already opened) in FY24. As on date PVR INOX operates 358 cinemas with 1,702 screens across 115 cities.

Moreover, led by substantial free cash flow generation, the company successfully reduced its net debt by ₹327.6 crore in H1FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 1:30 pm, PVR Inox share price was trading 1.05% lower at ₹1,755.05 apiece on the BSE.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!