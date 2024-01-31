PVR Inox Q3 Results: Net profit drops 20% YoY to ₹12.8 crore; revenue increases 64% YoY to ₹1546 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

