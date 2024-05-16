PVR Inox Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 61.15% YOY

PVR Inox Q4 Results Live : PVR Inox declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.03% & the loss decreased by 61.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 18.73% and the loss increased by 1111.72%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.73% q-o-q & increased by 16.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 115.71% q-o-q & increased by 43.65% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-13.21 for Q4 which increased by 68.56% Y-o-Y.
PVR Inox has delivered -0.74% return in the last 1 week, -20.78% return in the last 6 months and -21.8% YTD return.
Currently, PVR Inox has a market cap of ₹12732.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1875.45 & ₹1247.9 respectively.
As of 16 May, 2024 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Buy.
PVR Inox Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1256.4
|1545.9
|-18.73%
|1141.84
|+10.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|170.6
|162.9
|+4.73%
|145.92
|+16.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|302.8
|317.1
|-4.51%
|296.17
|+2.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|1280.8
|1390.6
|-7.9%
|1185.14
|+8.07%
|Operating Income
|-24.4
|155.3
|-115.71%
|-43.3
|+43.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-175.2
|17.5
|-1101.14%
|-210.01
|+16.58%
|Net Income
|-129.5
|12.8
|-1111.72%
|-333.37
|+61.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-13.21
|1.3
|-1116.15%
|-42.01
|+68.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-129.5Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1256.4Cr
