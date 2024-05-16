Hello User
PVR Inox Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 61.15% YOY

PVR Inox Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 61.15% YOY

Livemint

PVR Inox Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.03% YoY & loss decreased by 61.15% YoY

PVR Inox Q4 Results Live

PVR Inox Q4 Results Live : PVR Inox declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.03% & the loss decreased by 61.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 18.73% and the loss increased by 1111.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.73% q-o-q & increased by 16.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 115.71% q-o-q & increased by 43.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -13.21 for Q4 which increased by 68.56% Y-o-Y.

PVR Inox has delivered -0.74% return in the last 1 week, -20.78% return in the last 6 months and -21.8% YTD return.

Currently, PVR Inox has a market cap of 12732.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1875.45 & 1247.9 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Buy.

PVR Inox Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1256.41545.9-18.73%1141.84+10.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total170.6162.9+4.73%145.92+16.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization302.8317.1-4.51%296.17+2.24%
Total Operating Expense1280.81390.6-7.9%1185.14+8.07%
Operating Income-24.4155.3-115.71%-43.3+43.65%
Net Income Before Taxes-175.217.5-1101.14%-210.01+16.58%
Net Income-129.512.8-1111.72%-333.37+61.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS-13.211.3-1116.15%-42.01+68.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-129.5Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1256.4Cr

