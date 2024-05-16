PVR Inox Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 61.15% YOY

PVR Inox Q4 Results Live : PVR Inox declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.03% & the loss decreased by 61.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 18.73% and the loss increased by 1111.72%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.73% q-o-q & increased by 16.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 115.71% q-o-q & increased by 43.65% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-13.21 for Q4 which increased by 68.56% Y-o-Y.

PVR Inox has delivered -0.74% return in the last 1 week, -20.78% return in the last 6 months and -21.8% YTD return.

Currently, PVR Inox has a market cap of ₹12732.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1875.45 & ₹1247.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 16 May, 2024 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Buy.

PVR Inox Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1256.4 1545.9 -18.73% 1141.84 +10.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 170.6 162.9 +4.73% 145.92 +16.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 302.8 317.1 -4.51% 296.17 +2.24% Total Operating Expense 1280.8 1390.6 -7.9% 1185.14 +8.07% Operating Income -24.4 155.3 -115.71% -43.3 +43.65% Net Income Before Taxes -175.2 17.5 -1101.14% -210.01 +16.58% Net Income -129.5 12.8 -1111.72% -333.37 +61.15% Diluted Normalized EPS -13.21 1.3 -1116.15% -42.01 +68.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-129.5Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1256.4Cr

