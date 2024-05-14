PVR Inox Q4 results: Net loss narrows to ₹130 crore, revenue rises 10% YoY
PVR Inox Q4 results: For the full year FY24, the company’s loss narrowed to ₹32 crore from ₹335 crore in FY23, while its revenue for the period increased to ₹6,107 crore from ₹3,751 crore in the previous year.
PVR Inox, the multiplex chain operator, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹130 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, down from ₹333 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company has posted a net profit of ₹13 crore in Q3FY24.