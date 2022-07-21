PVR reports Q1 net profit of 68 crore; shares jump

PVR and Inox merger will create a multiplex behemoth with a network of 1,500+ screens across India. As per the agreement, the swap ratio is 3:10 i.e., 3 shares of PVR for 10 shares of Inox. Post-merger, the board will be reconstituted and will have 10 members. Both promoter families will have equal representation on board with 2 seats each.