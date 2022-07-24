Pvt bank profits slide sequentially in Q1 on bond rally

Operating profit, excluding mark to market loss, has increased for most private sector banks. Despite a moderation in operating profit, large banks have reported better overall profitability because of lower credit costs. “Overall (private banks reported) good numbers, with asset quality getting better and margins holding up well. Growth outlook remains healthy, which coupled with improving loan yields, as portfolio reprices will help improve sector margins over the coming quarters. Deposit growth for select banks was muted and needs to be focused to support loan growth," said Nitin Aggarwal, banking analyst, Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd.