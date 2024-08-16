PVV Infra Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 47628.71% YoY

PVV Infra Q1 Results Live : PVV Infra Q1 Results Live: PVV Infra declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decline in its topline with revenue decreasing by 36.87% year-over-year (YoY). However, the bottom line showed a remarkable improvement with profit surging by an astounding 47628.71% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, PVV Infra saw a substantial recovery with revenue growing by 76.07% and profit increasing by 163.45%. This indicates a strong rebound from the previous quarter's performance, showcasing the company's resilience and strategic efficiency in a challenging economic environment.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend. While SG&A expenses declined significantly by 82.3% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), they increased by 429.8% when compared to the same period last year. This substantial year-over-year increase indicates higher operational costs incurred in the current quarter.
Operating income also exhibited a robust performance, increasing by 143.67% QoQ and skyrocketing by 24029.54% YoY. This surge in operating income underlines the company's ability to manage its core operations efficiently and generate higher earnings despite a drop in revenue.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.68, marking an impressive increase of 16700% YoY. This significant rise in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability and improved financial health over the past year.
PVV Infra Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|21.39
|12.15
|+76.07%
|33.88
|-36.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.14
|0.76
|-82.3%
|0.03
|+429.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-100%
|0
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|15.71
|9.82
|+60.05%
|33.9
|-53.65%
|Operating Income
|5.67
|2.33
|+143.67%
|-0.02
|+24029.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.67
|2.15
|+163.45%
|0.01
|+47557.98%
|Net Income
|4.82
|1.83
|+163.45%
|0.01
|+47628.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.68
|0.47
|+258.07%
|0.01
|+16700%
