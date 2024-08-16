PVV Infra Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 47628.71% YoY

PVV Infra Q1 Results Live : PVV Infra Q1 Results Live: PVV Infra declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decline in its topline with revenue decreasing by 36.87% year-over-year (YoY). However, the bottom line showed a remarkable improvement with profit surging by an astounding 47628.71% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, PVV Infra saw a substantial recovery with revenue growing by 76.07% and profit increasing by 163.45%. This indicates a strong rebound from the previous quarter's performance, showcasing the company's resilience and strategic efficiency in a challenging economic environment.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend. While SG&A expenses declined significantly by 82.3% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), they increased by 429.8% when compared to the same period last year. This substantial year-over-year increase indicates higher operational costs incurred in the current quarter.

Operating income also exhibited a robust performance, increasing by 143.67% QoQ and skyrocketing by 24029.54% YoY. This surge in operating income underlines the company's ability to manage its core operations efficiently and generate higher earnings despite a drop in revenue.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.68, marking an impressive increase of 16700% YoY. This significant rise in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability and improved financial health over the past year.

PVV Infra Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 21.39 12.15 +76.07% 33.88 -36.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.14 0.76 -82.3% 0.03 +429.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -100% 0 -100% Total Operating Expense 15.71 9.82 +60.05% 33.9 -53.65% Operating Income 5.67 2.33 +143.67% -0.02 +24029.54% Net Income Before Taxes 5.67 2.15 +163.45% 0.01 +47557.98% Net Income 4.82 1.83 +163.45% 0.01 +47628.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.68 0.47 +258.07% 0.01 +16700%