Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PVV Infra Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 47628.71% YoY

PVV Infra Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 47628.71% YoY

Livemint

PVV Infra Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 36.87% YoY & profit increased by 47628.71% YoY

PVV Infra Q1 Results Live

PVV Infra Q1 Results Live : PVV Infra Q1 Results Live: PVV Infra declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decline in its topline with revenue decreasing by 36.87% year-over-year (YoY). However, the bottom line showed a remarkable improvement with profit surging by an astounding 47628.71% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, PVV Infra saw a substantial recovery with revenue growing by 76.07% and profit increasing by 163.45%. This indicates a strong rebound from the previous quarter's performance, showcasing the company's resilience and strategic efficiency in a challenging economic environment.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend. While SG&A expenses declined significantly by 82.3% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), they increased by 429.8% when compared to the same period last year. This substantial year-over-year increase indicates higher operational costs incurred in the current quarter.

Operating income also exhibited a robust performance, increasing by 143.67% QoQ and skyrocketing by 24029.54% YoY. This surge in operating income underlines the company's ability to manage its core operations efficiently and generate higher earnings despite a drop in revenue.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.68, marking an impressive increase of 16700% YoY. This significant rise in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability and improved financial health over the past year.

PVV Infra Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue21.3912.15+76.07%33.88-36.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.140.76-82.3%0.03+429.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-100%0-100%
Total Operating Expense15.719.82+60.05%33.9-53.65%
Operating Income5.672.33+143.67%-0.02+24029.54%
Net Income Before Taxes5.672.15+163.45%0.01+47557.98%
Net Income4.821.83+163.45%0.01+47628.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.680.47+258.07%0.01+16700%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.82Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹21.39Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.