Q1 early birds: India Inc finds a silent saviour during demand slump
Summary
India Inc’s Q1FY26 profits surge to a four-quarter high even as demand is yet to rebound and revenue growth stays muted. Global uncertainty also persists. What's driving the profits during a period of gloom? Read on…
For Indian companies combating a persistent slump in demand, the June quarter offered some relief, when profits rose at the fastest pace in five quarters. The reason: A plunge in raw material costs, even as revenue growth remained muted.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story