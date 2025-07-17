Q1 earnings: Market rebound to power up listed AMCs in the June quarter
Srushti Vaidya 4 min read 17 Jul 2025, 12:33 PM IST
Sustained SIP inflows, rising investor participation, and a favorable asset mix will likely improve listed AMCs profitability, say experts.
MUMBAI : India’s listed asset management companies (AMCs) are expected to see their revenues rise in the June quarter, supported by increasing assets under management (AUM) amid a market upswing.
