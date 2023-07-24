Canara Bank, Federal Bank to HDFC AMC — 31 companies to declare Q1 results today

HDFC AMC Q4 results 2023

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) standalone net profit surged 9.6% to ₹376 crore during the quarter ended March (Q4FY23) as against ₹343 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the mutual fund company's net profit grew about 2 per cent from ₹369.40 in Q3FY23 (October-December). HDFC AMC's revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose nearly 5 per cent to ₹541 crore for the quarter ended March against ₹516 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. On quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue fell over 3 per cent from ₹560 crore.