Spicejet results date: Indian budget airline company Spicejet has deferred its Q1 results date from 11th August to 14th August 2023. The aviation company promoted by Ajay Singh said that board of directors of the company could only partially complete the agenda items during its meeting on 11th August 2023. The airline had earlier informed Indian exchanges that it would declare its Q1 results 2023 and Q4FY23 results on 11th August 2023. Now, both these results would be announced on 14th August 2023.

Spicejet informed Dalal Street exchanges about extension of results date citing, "The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2023, inter alia, to consider and approve (a) The audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023; and (b)The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Designated Persons till August 16, 2023 (end of the day) for declaration of above said financial results of the Company."

Earlier in an exchange communication, Spicejet had informed exchanges that it would declare Q1 results 2023 on 11th August 2023 i.e. on Friday last week.

In an exchange communication dated 4th August 2023, Spicejet had informed stock exchanges about the Spicejet results date citing, "The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve (a) The audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023; and (b) The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. Further, in continuation of our earlier communication(s) on 'Closure of Trading Window' pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Designated Persons till August 13, 2023 (end of the day) for declaration of above said financial results of the Company."

The Indian budget airline company has been under financial stress. It has lost around ₹1,516 crore in first three quarters of the financial year 2022-23. Since, outbreak of Covid-19 in Q4FY20, the airline carrier has been losing money and in last 11 quarters, Spicejet has lost to the tune of ₹4,220 crore.