Spicejet results date: Indian budget airline company Spicejet has deferred its Q1 results date from 11th August to 14th August 2023. The aviation company promoted by Ajay Singh said that board of directors of the company could only partially complete the agenda items during its meeting on 11th August 2023. The airline had earlier informed Indian exchanges that it would declare its Q1 results 2023 and Q4FY23 results on 11th August 2023. Now, both these results would be announced on 14th August 2023.