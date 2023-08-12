Q1 results 2023: Spicejet defers first quarter results for FY24. Details here

In an exchange communication dated 4th August 2023, Spicejet had informed stock exchanges about the Spicejet results date citing, "The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve (a) The audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023; and (b) The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. Further, in continuation of our earlier communication(s) on 'Closure of Trading Window' pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Designated Persons till August 13, 2023 (end of the day) for declaration of above said financial results of the Company."