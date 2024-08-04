As the earnings season nears its end, several companies, including Airtel, ONGC, LIC, Vedanta, and Tata Power, are set to release their results for the June quarter this week.

India Inc's earnings for the first quarter have been varied, with IT companies reporting better-than-expected results, while banks have shown slightly disappointing performance. As the earnings season nears its end, several companies, including Airtel, ONGC, LIC, Vedanta, and Tata Power, are set to release their results for the June quarter this week.

Last week, several prominent companies released their Q1 results, including Zomato, State Bank of India (SBI), Adani Power, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Titan, and Britannia.

''Sector-wise, metals have been affected by weak results and higher imports harming domestic industries. Capital goods and real estate have been impacted by profit-booking, while the auto sector has suffered due to below-expected monthly sales figures,'' said Geojit's Vinod Nair.

Q1 results expected next week - August 5 to August 10 August 5 Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Marico, Bharti Hexacom, Honeywell Automation, Deepak Nitrite, Motherson Sumi, Tata Chemicals, Brigade Enterprises, Devyani International, and Triveni Turbine and others.

August 7 Pidilite Industries, Godrej Consumer, NHPC, Abbott India, Coromandel International, AIA Engineering, NLC India, BSE Ltd, Apollo Tyres, Aditya Birla, Ipca Labs, Godrej Industries, BASF India, Dr. Lal Pathlabs and others.

August 8 Life Insurance Corp, ABB India, Eicher Motors, RVNK, Oil India, Bharat Forge, Cochin Shipyard, Container Corp, SAIL, MRF, Astral, Page Industries, Biocon, Global Health, Timken India, Bayer Cropscience and others.

August 9 Trent, Grasim Industries, Zydus, Info Edge, General Insurance, Berger Paints, Alkem Labs, SJVN, Bharat Dynamics, Sun TV Network, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Aarti Industries, and others.