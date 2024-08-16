Q1 results: DEE Development Engineers posts ₹3.19 crore profit

DEE Development’s total income in the first quarter rose to ₹ 188.17 crore over ₹ 159.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal

New Delhi: DEE Development Engineers Ltd on Friday reported profit after tax at ₹3.19 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

However, the company had posted a loss of ₹4.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, DEE Development Engineers Ltd (DDEL) said in a statement.

The total income of the company in the first quarter rose to ₹188.17 crore over ₹159.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total order book of the company as on June 30, 2024, stands at ₹803 crore. Apart from this, the company has recently secured an international contract, valued at approximately ₹340 crore.