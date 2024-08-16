Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Q1 results: DEE Development Engineers posts 3.19 crore profit

Q1 results: DEE Development Engineers posts ₹3.19 crore profit

PTI

DEE Development’s total income in the first quarter rose to 188.17 crore over 159.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal

DEE Development Engineers had posted a loss of 4.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

New Delhi: DEE Development Engineers Ltd on Friday reported profit after tax at 3.19 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

However, the company had posted a loss of 4.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, DEE Development Engineers Ltd (DDEL) said in a statement.

The total income of the company in the first quarter rose to 188.17 crore over 159.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total order book of the company as on June 30, 2024, stands at 803 crore. Apart from this, the company has recently secured an international contract, valued at approximately 340 crore.

DDEL is a player in process piping solutions.

