Q1 results: IRFC, IRCTC, Nykaa, Vodafone, HAL among companies to declare earnings next week.

In the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, India Inc has reported mixed earnings. As the earnings season comes to a close, around 50 companies listed on the NSE and BSE are set to announce their Q1 FY25 results this week, from August 12 to August 17. Investors and analysts are eagerly anticipating how these companies will perform.

“Domestic valuations are not cheap, while Q1 results are painting a moderation in growth. So far, 46 companies in Nifty50 index which have published their results have reported PAT growth of 6.12% YoY, which is marginally better than 5.78% expectation, however the overall it seems moderating compared to previous quarters,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Several major companies, such as Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Mazagon Dock, Hero MotoCorp, IRFC, IRCTC, HUDCO, Apollo Hospitals, Samvardhana Motherson, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Nykaa, and Ola Electric, are set to release their June quarter earnings reports this week.

Q1 results expected next week - August 12 to August 14 August 12 AIA Engineering, Balrampur Chini Mills, Borosil Renewables, Campus Activewear, Cera Sanitaryware, DOMS Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hindustan Copper, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand (India), ITI, Natco Pharma, National Aluminium Company, NMDC, Olectra Greentech, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, RattanIndia Enterprises, Sunteck Realty, Usha Martin, Vodafone Idea, Voltas.

August 13 Allcargo Logistics, Anupam Rasayan India, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Easy Trip Planners, eClerx Services, Endurance Technologies, EPL, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Godrej Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, HEG, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, Ipca Laboratories, Jindal Worldwide, Kama Holdings, Manappuram Finance, Max Financial Services, MTAR Technologies, Muthoot Finance, NBCC (India), NMDC Steel, Piramal Enterprises, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Sammaan Capital, Samvardhana Motherson International, SJVN, SKF India.