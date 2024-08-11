Q1 results: IRFC, IRCTC, Nykaa, Vodafone, HAL among companies to declare earnings next week

Several major companies, such as Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Mazagon Dock, Hero MotoCorp, IRFC, IRCTC, HUDCO, Apollo Hospitals, Samvardhana Motherson, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Nykaa, and Ola Electric, are set to release their June quarter earnings reports this week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published11 Aug 2024, 07:21 PM IST
Q1 results: IRFC, IRCTC, Nykaa, Vodafone, HAL among companies to declare earnings next week.
Q1 results: IRFC, IRCTC, Nykaa, Vodafone, HAL among companies to declare earnings next week.

In the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, India Inc has reported mixed earnings. As the earnings season comes to a close, around 50 companies listed on the NSE and BSE are set to announce their Q1 FY25 results this week, from August 12 to August 17. Investors and analysts are eagerly anticipating how these companies will perform.

“Domestic valuations are not cheap, while Q1 results are painting a moderation in growth. So far, 46 companies in Nifty50 index which have published their results have reported PAT growth of 6.12% YoY, which is marginally better than 5.78% expectation, however the overall it seems moderating compared to previous quarters,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Also Read | Q1 results so far: Total revenue up 9%, bottomline surge 5%

Several major companies, such as Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Mazagon Dock, Hero MotoCorp, IRFC, IRCTC, HUDCO, Apollo Hospitals, Samvardhana Motherson, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Nykaa, and Ola Electric, are set to release their June quarter earnings reports this week.

Q1 results expected next week - August 12 to August 14

August 12

AIA Engineering, Balrampur Chini Mills, Borosil Renewables, Campus Activewear, Cera Sanitaryware, DOMS Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hindustan Copper, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand (India), ITI, Natco Pharma, National Aluminium Company, NMDC, Olectra Greentech, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, RattanIndia Enterprises, Sunteck Realty, Usha Martin, Vodafone Idea, Voltas.

August 13

Allcargo Logistics, Anupam Rasayan India, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Easy Trip Planners, eClerx Services, Endurance Technologies, EPL, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Godrej Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, HEG, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, Ipca Laboratories, Jindal Worldwide, Kama Holdings, Manappuram Finance, Max Financial Services, MTAR Technologies, Muthoot Finance, NBCC (India), NMDC Steel, Piramal Enterprises, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Sammaan Capital, Samvardhana Motherson International, SJVN, SKF India.

August 14

E.I.D. - Parry (India), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Aeronautics, KIOCL, KNR Constructions, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Rajesh Exports, RHI Magnesita India, Swan Energy, Bandhan Bank, Reliance Power, Redtape, Reliance Infrastructure, Lux Industries, Suprajit Engineering, National Fertilizers, Kirloskar Industries, Borosil, PC Jeweller, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL), Hinduja Global Solutions, Goodyear India, Genesys International Corporation, Oriental Rail Infrastructure, Sanstar, Shriram Properties, Panorama Studios International.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 07:21 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsQ1 results: IRFC, IRCTC, Nykaa, Vodafone, HAL among companies to declare earnings next week

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,544.00697.00
      Chennai
      71,753.00906.00
      Delhi
      71,405.00418.00
      Kolkata
      71,126.00-766.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue