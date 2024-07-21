Hello User
Q1 results: L&T, Axis Bank, HUL, Nestle, Indigo among companies to declare earnings next week

Vaamanaa Sethi

On Budget day, FMCG leader Hindustan Unilever will release its results for the quarter ending in June, alongside Bajaj Finance.

Q1 results: L&T, Axis Bank, HUL, Nestle, Indigo among companies to declare earnings next week.

As the corporate earning season continues, the market will witness several marquee companies disclosing their financial results next week, apart from the long-waited full budget announcement for FY25 on July 23.

Q1 results expected next week - July 22 to July 27

July 22

Coforge, Dodla Dairy, Mahindra Logistics, IDBI Bank, Poly Medicure, Supreme Industries, Suzlon Energy, Zensar Technologies, ZF Commercial, Indian Overseas Bank and others.

July 23

Heritage Foods, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Prudential Life, Kajaria Ceramics, MMFS, Parag Milk Foods, SRF, Thyrocare Tech., Torrent Pharma, United Spirits, Bajaj Finance and others.

July 24

Aditya AMC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Craftsman Auto, Federal Bank, Go Fashion, HFCL, Indraprastha Gas, Jindal Steel, KPIT Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra Life, Petronet LNG, SBI Life Insurance, Sona BLW Precision, Tatva Chintan, V-Guard Industries, IEX, Bikaji Foods, RK Forgings and others.

July 25

Aavas Financiers, Ashok Leyland, Adani Green, DLF, AU Small Finance Bank, GO Digit Insurance, Cyient, Embassy Office REIT, Jyothy Labs, Mahindra Holidays, Mphasis, Nestle India, PNB Housing, Tech Mahindra, Ramco Cements, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, UTI AMC, Westlife Food and others.

July 26

Power Grid Corporation of India, Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), Cholamandalam Investment, Cipla, Equitas Small Finance, IndusInd Bank, KFin Technologies, Piramal Pharma, Sanofi India, Shriram Finance, TTK Prestige, Latent View, Nuvama and others.

July 27

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, IDFC First Bank, MCX, SBFC Finance, Sumitomo Chemical and others.

