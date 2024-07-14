Q1 results: RIL, Infosys, Paytm, Jio Financial, Wipro among firms to declare earnings next week

The corporate earnings season has begun with major companies such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, One97 Communications Paytm, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Tata Technologies set to announce their earnings next week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
First Published14 Jul 2024, 02:35 PM IST
The corporate earning season has finally kicked off with several marquee companies like Reliance Industries, Infosys, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, One97 Communications Paytm, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Technologies are among companies to declare earnings next week.

“Despite positive global market trends, the Indian stock market traded sideways with significant intraday volatility and ended flat on Thursday. However, there was notable activity in certain sectors and individual stocks due to the ongoing Q1 results season,” said Shrey Jain Founder and CEO SAS Online.

Q1 results expected next week - July 15 to July 20 -

July 15

Jio Financial Services, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, Bank of Maharashtra, Hatsun Agro Products, Angel One, SpiceJet, Den Networks, Hatsun Agro Products, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Udaipur Cement Works.

July 16

Bajaj Auto, L&T Finance, Crisil, Century Textiles & Industries, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Alok Industries, Jubilant Ingrevia, Network18 Media & Investments, Just Dial, TV18 Broadcast, DB Corp, M M Forgings, Agro Tech Foods, Aditya Birla Money.

July 17

Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, Elecon Engineering Company, National Standard (India), Hathway Cable & Datacom, Lotus Chocolate Company, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering, Surana Solar, Falcon Technoprojects India, Adarsh Plant Protect.

July 18

Infosys, Havells India, Polycab India, Persistent Systems, JSW Infrastructure, Central Bank of India, L&T Technology Services, Tata Communications, Tata Technologies, Dalmia Bharat, Grindwell Norton, CIE Automotive India, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Newgen Software Technologies, Tanla Platforms, Ceat, Shoppers Stop, Mastek, Choice International, South Indian Bank, Rallis India, Bharat Bijlee, Gopal Snacks, Swaraj Engines, Sagar Cements, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Andhra Cements.

July 19

Reliance Industries, Wipro, JSW Steel, Bharat, Petroleum Corporation, Union Bank of India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Oberoi Realty, Patanjali Foods, Nippon Life India Asset Management, One97 Communications (Paytm), Tejas Networks, CreditAccess Grameen, Atul, Blue Dart Express, Supreme Petrochem, PVR Inox, Jubilant Pharmova, Route Mobile, Avantel, The Orissa Minerals Development Company, RPG Life Sciences, BEML and Assets, Hawa Engineers, Swojas Energy Foods, Diggi Multitrade, Gujarat Lease Financing, Aether Industries.

July 20

Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, JK Cement, Poonawala Fincorp, RBL Bank, Newton Technologies, Can Fin Homes, ICRA, Rossari Biotech.

First Published:14 Jul 2024, 02:35 PM IST
