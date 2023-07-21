Q1 results preview: Kotak Mahindra Bank can continue to see traction in both loan, deposit growth2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 03:31 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to report strong Q1 FY24 results, with analysts predicting a 18% YoY increase in net interest income and 30% YoY increase in profit after tax. This growth is driven by healthy loan growth, rising interest rates, and lower provisioning requirements.
Kotak Mahindra Bank is scheduled to announce its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q1 FY24) on July 21, 2023. Analysts expect the bank to report a net interest income (NII) of Rs. 6,207 crore, up 18% year-on-year (YoY), and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 2,124 crore, up 30% YoY.
