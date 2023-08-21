Q1 Results Review: Earnings growth continues even as revenue slows; margins rescue3 min read 21 Aug 2023, 01:31 PM IST
The performance of India Inc. in the June quarter was highlighted by strong net profit growth with tepid rise in topline. Easing input costs supported margin expansion for most sectors during Q1FY24.
Q1 Results Review: The corporate earnings for the first quarter of FY24 were strong and largely in-line with the street estimates with domestic cyclical sectors such as companies in BFSI and Automobile sectors driving the earnings growth.
