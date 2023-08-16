Q1 Results Review: OMCs report higher profit on soft oil prices, improved volumes; mixed results for CGDs2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 07:39 PM IST
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have largely reported growth in net profit during the April-June quarter of fiscal 2023-24, driven by softer crude oil prices and improved margins. Leading state-run refiners including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum reported robust earnings in the first quarter of current fiscal, compared to the year-ago period when profits were impacted due to pressure on oil prices after the Russia-Ukraine war.