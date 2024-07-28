Q1 results so far: Total revenue up 12%, bottomline surges 5.3%

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their June-quarter financial results so far has risen 12% year-on-year, while net profits have surged 5.3%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 7.2%, while profits were down 8%.
The analysis covered 509 BSE-listed companies (including 103 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.
Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing results season.