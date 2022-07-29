India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday reported a net profit of ₹2,061 crore for the quarter ending 30 June, 2022 (Q1FY23), beating average profit estimate of ₹1,718 crore based on a survey of analysts by Bloomberg. Buoyed by sales of its specialty treatments in the US, total revenue from operations increased 10.73 % year-on-year (YoY) to ₹10,761.76 crore. Excluding Covid products sales for Q1 last year, overall sales are up by about 14%. Shares of the company were trading at 5.02% higher at ₹939.75 apiece on the NSE today.

Sun Pharma’s push into specialty high-margin chronic treatments in the west have shielded it from the worst of the downturn and has increasingly won over investors at a time when many Indian pharmaceutical companies are struggling with increased competition and waning generic drug prices in the US.

Sun Pharma’s shares have advanced more than 10% this year so far compared to the 1.5% fall in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of the Company said, “For Q1, all our businesses recorded good growth, driven by a combination of sustained scale-up for our specialty business and all-round growth across markets. Specialty business has grown by 29% driven by Ilumya, Cequa, Odomzo and Winlevi."

India business, he said, "continues to grow faster than market, leading to increase in market share. We have been able to report healthy margins despite rising costs. We continue to focus on expanding our global specialty business, growing all our businesses and improving our market share."

During the quarter, Sun Pharma's formulation sales in the US were $420 million recording a growth of 10.7% over Q1 last year and accounting for over 30% of total consolidated sales.

Sun Pharma's Israeli subsidiary Taro posted Q1FY23 sales of $157 million and net profit of $14 million. Taro’s financials include the first full quarter of consolidation of the Alchemee acquisition.

“Strong growth in specialty, US generics and domestic formulation can support earnings," Saion Mukherjee, a Mumbai-based analyst at Nomura Holdings Inc., wrote in a report Thursday. “Going ahead we expect cost synergy benefits from the Alchemee acquisition to also play out at Taro." (With Agency Inputs)