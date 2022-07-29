Sun Pharma Q1 results: Net profit jumps to 2,060 crore, shares surge

India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday reported a net profit of ₹2,061 crore for the quarter ending 30 June, 2022 (Q1FY23), beating average profit estimate of ₹1,718 crore based on a survey of analysts by Bloomberg. Buoyed by sales of its specialty treatments in the US, total revenue from operations increased 10.73 % year-on-year (YoY) to ₹10,761.76 crore. Excluding Covid products sales for Q1 last year, overall sales are up by about 14%. Shares of the company were trading at 5.02% higher at ₹939.75 apiece on the NSE today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}