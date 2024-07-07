Q1 results: TCS, HCL Tech, IREDA, Delta Corp among companies to declare earnings next week

The quarterly results season is all set to begin this month with companies preparing to disclose their performance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Several prominent firms have scheduled their board meetings for the upcoming week, from July 8 to July 13, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), IREDA, Avenue Supermarkets, and Delta Corp . Some of these companies might also announce interim dividends for the fiscal year 2024-25.

“As the market enters the earnings season, starting with IT bellwether TCS, expectations are optimistic for better results. Investors will closely watch management commentary for insights into the sector’s outlook. Overall, Q1 expectations remain subdued, but recent high-frequency economic indicators and the RBI's upgraded FY25 GDP target from 7% to 7.2%, with a Q1 forecast of 7.3%, along with easing global inflation, reduce the likelihood of weak corporate results. However, any disappointing outcomes could potentially dampen the ongoing market rally in the short term,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.