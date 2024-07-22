Q1 results today: 44 companies including IDBI Bank, IOB, Suzlon Energy to report results on July 22

The quarterly earnings season started on July 8 and several major companies such Reliance Industries, Paytm, SpiceJet, HDFC Bank have already announced their results. This week, from July 22 to July 27, companies including Nestle India, Cipla, ICICI Bank, Indigo are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings for Q1 FY25. Today, July 22, 44 companies will declare quarterly results.

Q1 results today Allied Blenders and Distillers, Beeyu Overseas, Cigniti Technologies, Cochin Minerals and Rutile, Coforge, Cyient DLM, Digicontent, Dharani Sugars chemicals, Dodla Dairy, Esha Media Research, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Glance Finance, Greenlam Industries, IDBI Bank, Indo Credit Capital, IEL, Indian Overseas Bank, Jai Mata Glass, Jana Small Finance Bank, Kiran Vyapar, Mahindra Logistics, Maharashtra Scooters, Moschip Technologies, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Nitin Spinners, Pondy Oxides and Chemicals, Poly Medicure, Rane Brake Lining, R J Shah & Co, Sharat Industries, S M Gold, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Spencers Retail, Supreme Industries, Suzlon Energy, Trishakti Industries, Triveni Glass, UCO Bank, U H Zaveri, Vardhman Concrete, Virinchi, Wendt (India), Zensar Technologies, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India will announce quarterly results today.

IDBI Bank In the previous quarter, Q4 FY24, IDBI Bank reported a rise of 43.7 per cent in net profit at ₹1,628.5 crore, compared to ₹1,133.4 crore in the same quarter previous year. The lender's net interest income (NII), or the difference between interest earned and interest paid, in Q4 FY24 rose by 12.4 per cent to ₹3,687.9 crore, compared to ₹3,279.6 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to a Mint report on May 4.

The bank's board declared a dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share for FY24.

IDBI Bank has been in talks for privatisation for a long time.Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the biggest shareholder in IDBI Bank with more than 49% stake, while the government holds a 45.5% stake.