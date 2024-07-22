Q1 results today: 44 companies including IDBI Bank, IOB, Suzlon Energy to report results on July 22

  • Q1 results today: 44 companies will declare quarterly earnings on July 22.

Riya R Alex
Published22 Jul 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Q1 results today: IDBI bank among 44 companies to announce results on July 22.
Q1 results today: IDBI bank among 44 companies to announce results on July 22.

The quarterly earnings season started on July 8 and several major companies such Reliance Industries, Paytm, SpiceJet, HDFC Bank have already announced their results. This week, from July 22 to July 27, companies including Nestle India, Cipla, ICICI Bank, Indigo are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings for Q1 FY25. Today, July 22,  44 companies will declare quarterly results.

 

Also Read | HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Net profit drops 2% to ₹16,175 crore, NII up 2.6% QoQ

Q1 results today

Allied Blenders and Distillers, Beeyu Overseas, Cigniti Technologies, Cochin Minerals and Rutile, Coforge, Cyient DLM, Digicontent, Dharani Sugars chemicals, Dodla Dairy, Esha Media Research, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Glance Finance, Greenlam Industries, IDBI Bank, Indo Credit Capital, IEL, Indian Overseas Bank, Jai Mata Glass, Jana Small Finance Bank, Kiran Vyapar, Mahindra Logistics, Maharashtra Scooters, Moschip Technologies, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Nitin Spinners, Pondy Oxides and Chemicals, Poly Medicure, Rane Brake Lining, R J Shah & Co, Sharat Industries, S M Gold, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Spencers Retail, Supreme Industries, Suzlon Energy, Trishakti Industries, Triveni Glass, UCO Bank, U H Zaveri, Vardhman Concrete, Virinchi, Wendt (India), Zensar Technologies, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India will announce quarterly results today.

 

Also Read | Nifty 50 Q1: EPS growth may slow down to 10-15% in FY25, here’s why

IDBI Bank

In the previous quarter, Q4 FY24, IDBI Bank reported a rise of 43.7 per cent in net profit at 1,628.5 crore, compared to 1,133.4 crore in the same quarter previous year. The lender's net interest income (NII), or  the difference between interest earned and interest paid, in Q4 FY24 rose by 12.4 per cent to 3,687.9 crore, compared to 3,279.6 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to a Mint report on May 4.

The bank's board declared a dividend of 1.50 per equity share for FY24.

 

Also Read | Q1 results so far: Total revenue up 5.83%, profits down 10.7%

IDBI Bank has been in talks for privatisation for a long time.Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the biggest shareholder in IDBI Bank with more than 49% stake, while the government holds a 45.5% stake.

IDBI Bank’s privatisation will involve divesting 60.7% of the bank, which includes 30.5% stake of the government and LIC’s 30.2% stake, according to a Mint report on July 18.

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 08:58 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsQ1 results today: 44 companies including IDBI Bank, IOB, Suzlon Energy to report results on July 22

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    308.45
    09:59 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    2.15 (0.7%)

    Tata Steel

    159.30
    09:59 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    1.55 (0.98%)

    Wipro

    511.95
    09:59 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    -45.3 (-8.13%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    310.50
    09:59 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    6.7 (2.21%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    784.70
    09:55 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    44.5 (6.01%)

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    107.79
    09:56 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    5.68 (5.56%)

    Nippon Life

    667.60
    09:56 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    33.05 (5.21%)

    ITI

    307.45
    09:56 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    15.2 (5.2%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue