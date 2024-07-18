Q1 results today: 45 companies including Infosys, JSW Infrastructure to declare earnings on July 18

Q1 results today: 45 companies are expected to announce quarterly results on July 18. India's second-largest IT company, is likely to report a consolidated net profit between 3-6 per cent for the April-June quarter of 2024.

Riya R Alex
First Published18 Jul 2024, 07:15 AM IST
Infosys, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, JSW Infrastructure, and Dalmia Bharat are among the 45 companies expected to report quarterly results today. This week prominent companies including Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, and SpiceJet have announced quarterly earnings.

 

Q1 results today

Andhra Cements, Ashapuri Gold Ornament, Ashish Polyplast, Atharv Enterprises, B2B Software Technologies, Bharat Bijlee, CEAT, Central Bank of India, Choice International, CIE Automotive India, Colorchips New Media, Cupid Trades and Finance, Dalmia Bharat, D P Abhushan, Gopal Snacks, Grindwell Norton, Havells India, Ind Bank Housing, Infosys, International Combustion India, Inventure Growth & Securities, JSW Infrastructure, Longview Tea Company, L&T Technology Services, Mastek, Menon Bearings, Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems, Newgen Software Technologies, Persistent Systems, Polycab India, Premier Explosives, Rallis India, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Roselabs Finance, Sagar Cements, Sellwin Traders, Shoppers Stop, South Indian Bank, Swaraj Engines, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tanla Platforms, Tata Communications, Tata Technologies, Trident Texofab, and Vraj Iron and Steel will announce results today.

 

Infosys results preview

According to a Mint report on July 17, Infosys is expected to post a 2.4% strong revenue growth, one of the highest among the large-cap companies. IT major is likely to report a consolidated net profit between 3-6 per cent for the April-June quarter of 2024, as per another report. It is also expected that the reduction in onsite costs will improve operational margins. The margin may also improve for Infosys by almost 30 bps due to cost-benefit programs, the report said citing analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The company’s management is expected to keep the revenue growth outlook at 1% to 3%.

 

In the previous quarter Q4 FY 24, Infosys posted a 30% rise in consolidated net profit at 7,969 crore on a year-on-year basis. The revenue for the same quarter rose by 1% on a year-on-year basis at 37,923 crore.

18 Jul 2024, 07:15 AM IST
