Infosys results preview

According to a Mint report on July 17, Infosys is expected to post a 2.4% strong revenue growth, one of the highest among the large-cap companies. IT major is likely to report a consolidated net profit between 3-6 per cent for the April-June quarter of 2024, as per another report. It is also expected that the reduction in onsite costs will improve operational margins. The margin may also improve for Infosys by almost 30 bps due to cost-benefit programs, the report said citing analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The company’s management is expected to keep the revenue growth outlook at 1% to 3%.