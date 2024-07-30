Q1 results today: 92 companies including Tata Consumer Products, Indian Oil, GAIL to announce earnings on July 30

On July 30, 92 companies, including Tata Consumer Products, Indian Oil, GAIL, Capital Small Finance Bank, Castrol India, are slated to announce their quarterly earnings for Q1 FY 25.

Riya R Alex
Published30 Jul 2024, 07:23 AM IST
Q1 results today: Tata Consumer Products will announce quarterly results today.
Today, 92 companies have scheduled to announce their quarterly results for Q1 FY24. Some prominent ones are Tata Consumer Products, Indian Oil, GAIL, Capital Small Finance Bank, Castrol India.

360 ONE WAM, Ace Software Exports, Automobile Corporation of Goa, ADF Foods, Allied Digital Services, Aegis Logistics, Ajanta Pharma, Akshar Spintex, Apar Industries, Arvind Smartspaces, Balu Forge Industries, Bansisons Tea Industries, Bombay Oxygen Investments, Capital Small Finance Bank, Carborundum Universal, CarTrade Tech, Castrol India, Chemcrux Enterprises, Continental Petroleums, Cords Cable Industries, Damodar Industries, DB (International Stock Brokers), Dixon Technologies (India), eMudhra, Epuja Spiritech, Exicom Tele-Systems, Exide Industries, Fine Organic Industries, Force Motors, Firstsource Solutions, GAIL (India), Gayatri Highways, Gokul Refoils & Solvent, Golden Crest Education & Services, Granules India, Greenpanel Industries, Hi-Tech Winding Systems, Howard Hotels, Hybrid Financial Services, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indus Towers, Invigorated Business Consulting, Indian Oil Corporation,Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, JK Agri Genetics, Jindal Stainless, Kamadgiri Fashion, Kush Industries, Lloyds Engineering Works, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Macrotech Developers, Lykis Limited, Machhar Industries, Manorama Industries, Medinova Diagnostic Services, Modi Naturals Limited, MOIL, National Plastic Technologies, Navin Fluorine International , Panama Petrochem, PTC India Financial Services, PTC Industries, Rajratan Global Wire, RR Kabel, Sapphire Foods India, SEL Manufacturing Company, SER Industries, Shemaroo Entertainment, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Skipper, SMC Global Securities, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, STEL Holdings, South India Paper Mills, Sterlite Technologies, Sunrise Industrial Traders, Tata Consumer Products, TCPL Packaging, Titagarh Rail Systems, Torrent Power, Tulasee Bio-ethanol, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Urja Global, V2 Retail, Varun Beverages, Vardhman Textiles, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Walchand Peoplefirst, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, Nilkanth Engineering, Svaraj Trading & Agencies, S.V Trading & Agencies will be announcing quarterly results today.

 

Tata Consumer Products

In the previous quarter, Tata Consumer Products reported a decline of 22.5 per cent in its net profit at 267.7 crore, compared to 345.6 crore in the same quarter previous year, Q4 FY23. The company’s revenue from operations rose to 8.5 per cent at 3,927 crore, compared to 3,619 crore in the same quarter previous year, Q4 FY23, Mint reported on April 23, 2024.

 

Tata Consumer Products board also announced a final dividend of 7.75 per share.

In the same quarter previous year, Q1 FY24, the Tata Group company reported a 22% year-on-year rise in profits at 337.7 crore during the quarter, Mint reported on July 26, 2023. The company's revenue rose by 12.5% to 3,741.2 crore from 3,326.8 crore in Q1FY23.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

First Published:30 Jul 2024, 07:23 AM IST
