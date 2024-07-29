Q1 results today: Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, and Pfizer are among the 94 companies slated to announce Q1 results on July 29.

This week major companies such as Tata Steel, Coal India, State Bank of India , Pfizer will be announcing their quarterly earnings for Q1 FY25. On July 29, 94 companies will report quarterly earnings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Q1 results today ACC, Acrow India, Aditya Spinners, Akme Fintrade (India), Agi Greenpac, Apollo Pipes, Arvind, Aryan Share and Stock Brokers, ASK Automotive, Astec Lifesciences, Adani Total Gas, Aditya Vision, Adani Wilmar, Balmer Lawrie & Co, Basant Agro Tech (India), Bharat Electronics, Consolidated Construction Consortium, Chemo Pharma Laboratories, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Comfort Intech, CSB Bank, Data Patterns (India), DCM Nouvelle, Diana Tea Co, Elnet Technologies, Fredun Pharmaceuticals, Galaxy Agrico Exports, Goodluck India, Gujarat Poly Electronics, Gujarat Intrux, Genomic Valley Biotech, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indo Count Industries, Ideaforge Technologies, IIRM Technologies, India Glycols, Indian Bank, Integra Switchgear, ISMT, Jai Balaji Industries, Jindal Saw, Jindal Drilling & Industries, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Kei Industries, Kalpataru Projects International, Likhami Consulting, Looks Health Services, Lovable Lingerie, Luharuka Media & Infra, Maharashtra Seamless, Meyer Apparel, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers, Manraj Housing Finance, and Vedant Fashions will be announcing results today.

The other companies announcing quarterly earnings today are Markobenz Ventures, Mayur Floorings, Market Creators, New Delhi Television, Omax Autos, Panafic Industrials, Perfectpac, Pfizer, Pioneer Agro Extracts, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Purple Finance, QGO Finance, Quess Corp, Restaurant Brands Asia, Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products, Macfos, Sanghi Industries, Sarla Performance Fibers, Sastasundar Ventures, Saptak Chem and Business, Shah Metacorp, Shanthi Gears, Sindu Valley Technologies, SKP Securities, Sonalis Consumer Products, Sri Chakra Cement, Strides Pharma Science, Sumeru Industries, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India), TCFC Finance, Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts, T. Spiritual World, VCU Data Management, Rekvina Laboratories, Vinyoflex, Voltamp Transformers, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, Whirlpool of India, Wonderla Holidays, Yogi.

ACC results In the previous quarter, Q4 FY 24, ACC Ltd, the Adani Group cement manufacturer, posted a standalone net profit of ₹748.54 crore, a jump of 216% from ₹236.57 crore in the same quarter previous year, Q4 FY23.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q4F Y24 rose 12.67% to ₹5,398.11 crore from ₹4,790.77 crore, on a year-on-year basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Total Gas results In the previous quarter, Q4 FY24, Adani Total Gas reported a surge of 71.6 per cent to ₹168 crore, compared to ₹98 crore in the same quarter previous year, Q4 FY23. The gas distributor's revenue from operations rose by 4.7 per cent to ₹1,167 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to ₹1,114.8 crore in the same quarter previous year, Q4 FY 23.