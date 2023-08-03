Q1 results today: Amid falling stock market due to weak global market cues after Fitch downgraded US credit rating from AAA+ to AAA, stock market experts are suggesting stock specific approach to intraday trading members. For long term investors too, Q1 results 2023 is an important trigger as it would help them understand the fundamentals of the company to find out quality stock at discounted levels.

For such stock market investors, there is a piece of stock market news today. A total of 63 listed companies are going to declared their Q1 results today. Those 63 listed companies include Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Varun Beverages, Adani Power, Eicher Motors, Zomato, Cummins India, Lupin, MRF, Deepak Nitrite, LIC Housing Finance, Radico Khaitan, Piramal Pharma, Cera Sanitaryware, Minda Corporation, Karnataka Bank, etc.

Here we list out Q4FY23 performance of some of the companies that are going to declare their respective Q1 results 2023 on Thursday:

In fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23, Adani Enterprises Ltd recorded 137% net profit growth. The flagship Adani group company said its revenue from operations stood at ₹31,346.05 crore during Q4FY23, up by 26% YoY from ₹24,865.52 crore during Q4FY22, whereas in FY23 its revenue reached ₹136,977.76 crore as against ₹69,420.18 crore during FY22. The net profit of Adani Enterprises reached ₹722.48 crore during the quarter under review, up by 137.40% YoY from ₹304.34 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter, whereas in FY23 its PAT reached ₹2,472.94 crore as against ₹776.56 crore during FY22, up by 218.44% YoY. The EPS of Adani Enterprises reached ₹6.34 during Q4FY23 as against ₹2.77 in Q4FY22.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel's consolidated net profit surged 89% quarter-on-quarter to ₹3,005.6 crore in quarter ended 31 March, 2023. It was ₹1,588.2 crore in Q3FY23. The consolidated revenue from operations was up marginally by 0.6% sequentially to ₹36,009.0 crore from ₹35,804.4 crore. The company's consolidated net profit for Q4FY23 rose 49.7% on year from ₹2,007.8 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal. The consolidated revenue from operations jumped 14.3% on year to ₹36,009.0 crore from ₹31,500.3 crore in Q4FY22 on the back of robust and consistent performance delivery across the portfolio.

Food delivery platform Zomato's consolidated net loss for the quarter ended March 2023 narrowed sharply to ₹188.2 crore on the back of a 70% jump in its overall revenue. The company targeted to achieve positive adjusted EBIDTA and net profit on a consolidated basis, including BlinkIt’s operations, in the coming four quarters. Zomato had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹359.7 crore in the same period last year. Even on a sequential basis, the Gurugram-based company's loss narrowed by around 46%, Zomato claimed its its regulatory filing.

Sun Pharmaceuticals announced its Q4FY23 results on May 26, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹1,984 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹2,277 crore in the corresponding period last year. The pharma major's revenue from operations during the January-March quarter came in at ₹10,930.6 crore, registering a growth of 15.7 per cent, compared to ₹9,446.8 crore in the year-ago period.