Q1 results today: Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Sun Pharma to Zomato — 63 companies to declare Q1 results 20233 min read 03 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Q1 results 2023: 63 listed companies include Bharti Airtel, Varun Beverages, Eicher Motors, Cummins India, Lupin, MRF, Deepak Nitrite, LIC Housing Finance, Radico Khaitan, etc.
Q1 results today: Amid falling stock market due to weak global market cues after Fitch downgraded US credit rating from AAA+ to AAA, stock market experts are suggesting stock specific approach to intraday trading members. For long term investors too, Q1 results 2023 is an important trigger as it would help them understand the fundamentals of the company to find out quality stock at discounted levels.
