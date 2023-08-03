In fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23, Adani Enterprises Ltd recorded 137% net profit growth. The flagship Adani group company said its revenue from operations stood at ₹31,346.05 crore during Q4FY23, up by 26% YoY from ₹24,865.52 crore during Q4FY22, whereas in FY23 its revenue reached ₹136,977.76 crore as against ₹69,420.18 crore during FY22. The net profit of Adani Enterprises reached ₹722.48 crore during the quarter under review, up by 137.40% YoY from ₹304.34 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter, whereas in FY23 its PAT reached ₹2,472.94 crore as against ₹776.56 crore during FY22, up by 218.44% YoY. The EPS of Adani Enterprises reached ₹6.34 during Q4FY23 as against ₹2.77 in Q4FY22.