comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 08 2023 10:35:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.55 -0.21%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.2 0.6%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.15 -0.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 216.95 -0.41%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.8 0.87%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Q1 results today: Adani Ports, Coal India to Utkarsh SFB — 87 companies to declare Q1 results 2023
Back

Q1 results today: Adani Ports, Coal India to Utkarsh SFB — 87 companies to declare Q1 results 2023

 2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 08:47 AM IST Asit Manohar

Q1 results 2023: 87 listed companies are going to declare their respective Q1 results today and those companies include Aarti Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, Brigade Enterprises, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Borosil Renewables, Utkarsh SFB, etc.

Q1 results 2023: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (ASPEZ) owners earned a consolidated net profit of ₹1,158.88 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23.Premium
Q1 results 2023: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (ASPEZ) owners earned a consolidated net profit of 1,158.88 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23.

Q1 results today: Amid trend reversal at Indian stock market, stock market experts are advising intraday traders and positional investors to remain vigilant about the quarterly earnings for the financial year 2023-24. They said that Q1 results 2023 would help an investor understand the fundamental status of the company with more clarity as companies declare their earnings expected for medium to long term as well while announcing their quarterly results.

For such investors and traders, there is a piece of stock market news. A total of 87 Dalal Street listed companies are going to declare their respective Q1 results 2023 on Tuesday. Those 87 companies include Coal India Ltd, Adani Ports, Oil India, Aarti Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, Brigade Enterprises, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Borosil Renewables, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, IdeaForge Technology, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Hikal, Ashiana Housing, Talbros Automotive Components, Windlas Biotech, etc.

Adani Ports Q4 results 2023

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (ASPEZ) owners earned a consolidated net profit of 1,158.88 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, registering a growth of 5.1% as against 1,102.61 crore a year ago same quarter. Adani Ports concluded its FY23 fiscal with the highest-ever cargo volumes, record investment, and maintaining its net debt to EBITDA ratio well within the guided range. However, the company's revenue witnessed a much stronger growth of 40% to 5,797 crore in Q4FY23, compared to 4,140.8 crore.

Coal India results for Q4FY23

The profit after tax (PAT) for Coal India Ltd (CIL) for FY 2022–23 grew dramatically by 62%, from 17,378 crores in FY22 to 28,125 crores. The yearly PAT grew by 61%, surpassing the previous record of 17,464 Crores set in 2018–19, to reach an all-time high. Higher volume sales and increased premiums in e-auction bolstered the company’s profitability. During Q4FY23, the company reported a net profit of 5,527.62 crore compared to 6,715.00 crore during Q4FY22, reporting a drop of 18% YoY.

Oil India Q4FY23 results

State-owned Oil India Limited posted a nearly 9.70% jump year-on-year in standalone net profit to 1788.28 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 as compared to 1630.01 crore in the corresponding period in the previous financial year. The oil explorer also witnessed double-digit growth in revenue driven by the natural gas business. However, sequentially, the company's quarterly performance was weak. In segment-wise performance, revenue from crude oil declined sharply to 3,666.57 crore in Q4FY23 versus 3,858.79 crore in Q4FY22 and 3,985.91 crore in Q3FY23.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:47 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout