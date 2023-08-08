Q1 results today: Amid trend reversal at Indian stock market, stock market experts are advising intraday traders and positional investors to remain vigilant about the quarterly earnings for the financial year 2023-24. They said that Q1 results 2023 would help an investor understand the fundamental status of the company with more clarity as companies declare their earnings expected for medium to long term as well while announcing their quarterly results.

For such investors and traders, there is a piece of stock market news. A total of 87 Dalal Street listed companies are going to declare their respective Q1 results 2023 on Tuesday. Those 87 companies include Coal India Ltd, Adani Ports, Oil India, Aarti Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, Brigade Enterprises, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Borosil Renewables, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, IdeaForge Technology, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Hikal, Ashiana Housing, Talbros Automotive Components, Windlas Biotech, etc.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (ASPEZ) owners earned a consolidated net profit of ₹1,158.88 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, registering a growth of 5.1% as against ₹1,102.61 crore a year ago same quarter. Adani Ports concluded its FY23 fiscal with the highest-ever cargo volumes, record investment, and maintaining its net debt to EBITDA ratio well within the guided range. However, the company's revenue witnessed a much stronger growth of 40% to ₹5,797 crore in Q4FY23, compared to ₹4,140.8 crore.

The profit after tax (PAT) for Coal India Ltd (CIL) for FY 2022–23 grew dramatically by 62%, from ₹17,378 crores in FY22 to ₹28,125 crores. The yearly PAT grew by 61%, surpassing the previous record of ₹17,464 Crores set in 2018–19, to reach an all-time high. Higher volume sales and increased premiums in e-auction bolstered the company’s profitability. During Q4FY23, the company reported a net profit of ₹5,527.62 crore compared to ₹6,715.00 crore during Q4FY22, reporting a drop of 18% YoY.

State-owned Oil India Limited posted a nearly 9.70% jump year-on-year in standalone net profit to ₹1788.28 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 as compared to ₹1630.01 crore in the corresponding period in the previous financial year. The oil explorer also witnessed double-digit growth in revenue driven by the natural gas business. However, sequentially, the company's quarterly performance was weak. In segment-wise performance, revenue from crude oil declined sharply to ₹3,666.57 crore in Q4FY23 versus ₹3,858.79 crore in Q4FY22 and ₹3,985.91 crore in Q3FY23.