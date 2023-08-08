State-owned Oil India Limited posted a nearly 9.70% jump year-on-year in standalone net profit to ₹1788.28 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 as compared to ₹1630.01 crore in the corresponding period in the previous financial year. The oil explorer also witnessed double-digit growth in revenue driven by the natural gas business. However, sequentially, the company's quarterly performance was weak. In segment-wise performance, revenue from crude oil declined sharply to ₹3,666.57 crore in Q4FY23 versus ₹3,858.79 crore in Q4FY22 and ₹3,985.91 crore in Q3FY23.