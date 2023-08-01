comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 31 2023 15:56:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.15 2.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.45 4.02%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 266 3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.6 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,651.1 0.38%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Q1 results today: Adani Total, Metro Brands to PVR INOX — 39 companies to declare Q1 results 2023
Back

Q1 results today: Adani Total, Metro Brands to PVR INOX — 39 companies to declare Q1 results 2023

 2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 08:52 AM IST Asit Manohar

Q1 results today: 39 listed companies that are going to declares their respective Q1 results 2023 include Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Escorts Kubota, KPR Mills, Anupam Rasayan, etc

Q1 results 2023: Adani Total Gas reported 21 per cent rise in net profit (attributable to owners) at ₹97.91 crore for the quarter that ended March 2023. (iStock)Premium
Q1 results 2023: Adani Total Gas reported 21 per cent rise in net profit (attributable to owners) at 97.91 crore for the quarter that ended March 2023. (iStock)

Q1 results today: After trend reversal on Dalal Street, stock specific traders are expected to remain highly vigilant about the upcoming Q1 results in 2023. The move is expected to boost the return of an intraday trader and maximise the probability of higher return. So, for such day traders, Q1 results 2023 becomes an important event in deciding their buy or sell stocks. Therefore, stock market investors and day traders are expected to remain vigilant about the Q1 results 2023, which is expected on Tuesday.

For information to such intraday trading members and Indian stock market investors, a total of 39 listed companies are going to declare their respective Q1 results today. Those 39 listed companies include Adani Total Gas, Metro Brands, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, PVR INOX, Escorts Kubota, KPR Mills, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Bikaji Foods International, Anupam Rasayan, Syrma SGS Technology, Sansera Engineering, Harsha Engineers International, etc.

Adani Total Gas Q4 results 2023

Unmoved by Hindenburg Research report published in January 2023, Adani Total Gas reported 21 per cent rise in net profit (attributable to owners) at 97.91 crore for the quarter that ended March 2023. This was against a consolidated net profit of 81.09 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year. The flagship Adani group company's consolidated revenue from operations rose by 10.2 per cent to 1,114.8 crore during the quarter under review compared to 1,012 crore a year ago. On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) gained 49 per cent year-on-year to 195.2 crore and margins improved to 17.5 percent from 13 per cent in March 2022 quarter.

Metro Brands Q4FY23 results

During Q4FY23, the Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company reported consolidated revenue from operations at 544 crore up by 35.0% YoY against 403 crore in Q4FY22. During the quarter ended March 2023, the company reported an EBITDA of 144 crore up by 10.8% YoY from 130 crore in March 2022 quarter. The net profit of Metro Brands reached 69 crore during the quarter under review down by 1.1% YoY from consolidated net profit of 70 crore recorded during the year-ago quarter.

Orient Cement results Q4FY23

The cement major Orient Cement reported a decline of 7.9 per cent in net profit to 67.4 crore in the quarter ended 31 March,2023. This is against a net profit of 73.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Company's revenue from operations rose by 9 per cent to 876 crore in the quarter under review as compared to 803.9 crore in the year ago period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 08:52 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout