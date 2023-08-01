Unmoved by Hindenburg Research report published in January 2023, Adani Total Gas reported 21 per cent rise in net profit (attributable to owners) at ₹97.91 crore for the quarter that ended March 2023. This was against a consolidated net profit of ₹81.09 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year. The flagship Adani group company's consolidated revenue from operations rose by 10.2 per cent to ₹1,114.8 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹1,012 crore a year ago. On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) gained 49 per cent year-on-year to ₹195.2 crore and margins improved to 17.5 percent from 13 per cent in March 2022 quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}