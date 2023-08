KIRLOSKAR FERROUS INDUSTRIES More Information

Q1 results today: Dalal Street will be waiting for the Q1 earnings of major firms with bated breath on Wednesday. Today, firms like Titan Company, InterGlobe Aviation, Ambuja Cements, Mankind Pharma, Adani Wilmar, Aditya Birla Capital, Indian Overseas Bank, Godrej Properties, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc will announce their Q1 earnings.

A total opf 61 companies will announce their Q1 earnings on Wednesday. Other major firms are Gujarat Gas, AIA Engineering, SKF India, Sheela Foam, Firstsource Solutions, Engineers India, Sapphire Foods India, VIP Industries, KSB, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, Fusion Micro Finance, Quess Corp, Prism Johnson, Vaibhav Global, Paradeep Phosphates, Orient Electrics, Strides Pharma Science, MAS Financial Services, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Gateway Distriparks, Dhanuka Agritech, Pricol, Goodyear India, Amrutanjan Health Care, Vardhman Special Steels, Hindustan Motors, etc will announce their results.

Recent news of acquisition by Ambuja cements and Aditya Birla Capital has increased hope among investors from the company shares and for its June quarter result.

Adani Wilmar

The company shares opened at ₹412.95 and were trading 0.11% lower at ₹412.75 apiece on BSE at 9:30 am.

In the previous quarter, Adani Wilmar reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹93.6 crore for the fourth quarter of the FY23. The consolidated net profit slumped 60% year-on-year from ₹234.3 crore. In its previous quarter's financial earnings, the company's sales surpassed 5 million metric tonnes. Its food segment also doubled its sales in just two years.

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements shares opened at ₹460.65 and were trading at 0.57% apiece to ₹464.25 per share on BSE at 9:30 am.

In its March-quarter results, the Adani-owned company reported a marginal rise in net profit at ₹502 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. Ambuja Cement's revenue from operations rose 8% to ₹4,256 crore in Q4FY23 against ₹3,927 crore during the same period in previous financial year. Ambuja cements also declared final divident of ₹2.5 per share.

Titan

Titan Company Ltd shares opened at ₹3001.15 and were trading 0.36% lower at ₹2990.30 apiece on BSE at 9:30 am.

Titan Company Ltd amazed its investors by registering a 50 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to ₹734 crore for the March quarter from ₹491 crore in the same period last year. Its total income rose by 25 per cent to ₹8,753 crore in Q4 FY23 over ₹6,977 crore recorded a year ago. Given the bumper profit of the company, its board also declared a divident of ₹10 per equity share of Re 1 each.

Indigo Paints shares opened at ₹1598.95 per share on Wednesday. Its shares were trading 0.72% higher at ₹1590.35 apiece on BSE at 9:30 am on Wednesday.

In its previous quarter, Indigo Paints reported a growth of 40.75 per cent in its net profit in the March quarter. Its profit after tax stood at ₹48.67 crore in the previous quarter against ₹34.58 crore in the same quarter in previous financial year.com

