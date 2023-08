Titan Company Ltd amazed its investors by registering a 50 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to ₹734 crore for the March quarter from ₹491 crore in the same period last year. Its total income rose by 25 per cent to ₹8,753 crore in Q4 FY23 over ₹6,977 crore recorded a year ago. Given the bumper profit of the company, its board also declared a divident of ₹10 per equity share of Re 1 each.