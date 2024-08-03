Q1 results today: State Bank of India, JK Tyre, Ramco Industries, Divis Laboratories, Eveready & more to report earnings

Q1 results today: At least 28 companies including the State Bank of India, Divis Laboratories, CDSL, Ramco Industries, JK Tyre, Eveready Industries, Bank of India, and Siyaram Silk Mills will declare their FY25 earnings on August 3.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published3 Aug 2024, 08:55 AM IST
Q1 results today on August 3: The first quarter earnings season for this fiscal year began in July and many prominent companies are scheduled to announce their Q1FY25 results in this week.
Q1 results today on August 3: The first quarter earnings season for this fiscal year began in July and many prominent companies are scheduled to announce their Q1FY25 results in this week.(Abhijit Bhatlekar / Mint)

Q1 results today on August 3: At least 28 companies are scheduled to release their first quarter financial results (Q1FY25) today, on Saturday, August 3.

The first quarter results season began in July and many prominent firms are expected to declare their Q1 earnings report during this week and the next coming weeks.

Overall, the Q1FY25 results announcements are likely to have significant impact on stocks, besides offering insights into India's broader economic landscape. Notably, Budget 2024 was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month and also had an impact on the broader market.

Also Read | Bank Holiday today: Are banks closed on August 3 for Saturday? Details here

Companies to post Q1 results today — August 3

State Bank of India, JK Tyre and Industries, Sarda Energy and Minerals, Savita Oil Technologies, Nucleus Software Exports, Siyaram Silk Mills, Ramco Industries, Kuantum Papers, Jay Bharat Maruti, Kriti Industries (India), Zuari Agro Chemicals, Kriti Nutrients, Patels Airtemp (India), Par Drugs & Chemicals, WEP Solutions, Tera Software, ISF, NB Footwear, Kanel Industries, Divis Laboratories, Bank Of India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Central Depository Services Ltd, Capri Global Capital, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Eveready Industries India, Arfin India, and Decillion Finance among others.

Also Read | Amazon loses $134 billion in market value as its share price slumped 8.8%

SBI Results Preview: Experts predict decent numbers, CASA in focus

As per market experts, SBI will report decent Q1FY25 numbers. They expect margins to remain stable due to the Bundesbank's effective mitigation strategies, but advised vigilance over CASA after Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) managed to contain cost of funding in the quarter.

Also Read | SBI Q1 results today: Experts predict decent numbers, CASA in focus

“Guidance of the bank will be crucial as SBI's counterparts PNB and BoB have managed to contain their cost of funding. So, CASA would be an important number for people eagerly waiting,” said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

SBI's balance sheet has steadily grown, reaching 62 trillion in FY24. We anticipate that the bank will report decent numbers in Q1FY25. Despite elevated deposit costs, we expect margins to remain stable due to the bank's effective mitigation strategies. Although the cost-to-income ratio may remain high this quarter due to increased digital spending, these investments will likely yield benefits soon,” said Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at StoxBox.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:3 Aug 2024, 08:55 AM IST
