Q1 results today on August 3: At least 28 companies are scheduled to release their first quarter financial results (Q1FY25) today, on Saturday, August 3.

The first quarter results season began in July and many prominent firms are expected to declare their Q1 earnings report during this week and the next coming weeks.

Overall, the Q1FY25 results announcements are likely to have significant impact on stocks, besides offering insights into India's broader economic landscape. Notably, Budget 2024 was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month and also had an impact on the broader market.

Companies to post Q1 results today — August 3 State Bank of India, JK Tyre and Industries, Sarda Energy and Minerals, Savita Oil Technologies, Nucleus Software Exports, Siyaram Silk Mills, Ramco Industries, Kuantum Papers, Jay Bharat Maruti, Kriti Industries (India), Zuari Agro Chemicals, Kriti Nutrients, Patels Airtemp (India), Par Drugs & Chemicals, WEP Solutions, Tera Software, ISF, NB Footwear, Kanel Industries, Divis Laboratories, Bank Of India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Central Depository Services Ltd, Capri Global Capital, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Eveready Industries India, Arfin India, and Decillion Finance among others.

SBI Results Preview: Experts predict decent numbers, CASA in focus As per market experts, SBI will report decent Q1FY25 numbers. They expect margins to remain stable due to the Bundesbank's effective mitigation strategies, but advised vigilance over CASA after Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) managed to contain cost of funding in the quarter.

"Guidance of the bank will be crucial as SBI's counterparts PNB and BoB have managed to contain their cost of funding. So, CASA would be an important number for people eagerly waiting," said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

“SBI's balance sheet has steadily grown, reaching ₹62 trillion in FY24. We anticipate that the bank will report decent numbers in Q1FY25. Despite elevated deposit costs, we expect margins to remain stable due to the bank's effective mitigation strategies. Although the cost-to-income ratio may remain high this quarter due to increased digital spending, these investments will likely yield benefits soon," said Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at StoxBox.