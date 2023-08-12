Q1 results today: Aurobindo Pharma, RVNL to Finolex Cables — 81 companies to declare Q1 results 20232 min read 12 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Q1 results today: 81 companies include Aurobindo Pharma, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited or RVNL, Finolex Cables, Amara Raja Batteries, Suprajit Engineering, Sindhu Trade Links, Kirloskar Industries, Landmark Cars, Siyaram Silk Mills, etc
Q1 results today: Amid global stock market reeling under the heat of sell of on renewed US Fed rate hike fears, quarterly results for the financial year 2023-24 has become highly important. According to stock market experts, quarterly results would help stock specific intraday trading members and positional investors to understand the fundamentals of a stock. So, it is important for stock market investors to remain vigilant about the Q1 results 2023 even when the market is closed.