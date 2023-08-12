Q1 results today: Amid global stock market reeling under the heat of sell of on renewed US Fed rate hike fears, quarterly results for the financial year 2023-24 has become highly important. According to stock market experts, quarterly results would help stock specific intraday trading members and positional investors to understand the fundamentals of a stock. So, it is important for stock market investors to remain vigilant about the Q1 results 2023 even when the market is closed.

For information to such investors, there is a piece of stock market news today. A total of 81 listed companies are going to declare its Q1 results today. Those 81 companies include Aurobindo Pharma, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited or RVNL, Finolex Cables, Amara Raja Batteries, Suprajit Engineering, Sindhu Trade Links, Kirloskar Industries, Landmark Cars, Siyaram Silk Mills, MM Forging, Globe Textiles India, etc.

Aurobindo Pharma results date

Aurobindo Pharma informed Indian exchanges about the Q1 results 2023 date citing, "We hereby inform pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, to consider and approve inter alia, the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. Further to our letter dated June 28, 2023, informing the closure of Trading Window of the Company from July 1, 2023, until 48 hours from the date of declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, we inform you that the Trading Window will remain closed up to August 14, 2023, and shall be re-opened on August 15, 2023."

RVNL Q1 results 2023 details

RVNL informed exchanges about the Q1 results 2023 date citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations"), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 12th August, 2023, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023."

Finolex Cables results date

Finolex Cables has informed Indian stock market exchanges about its board meeting and Q1 results 2023 declaration citing, "Pursuant to the above referred Regulation, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 12th August 2023, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2023."