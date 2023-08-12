Aurobindo Pharma results date

Aurobindo Pharma informed Indian exchanges about the Q1 results 2023 date citing, "We hereby inform pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, to consider and approve inter alia, the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. Further to our letter dated June 28, 2023, informing the closure of Trading Window of the Company from July 1, 2023, until 48 hours from the date of declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, we inform you that the Trading Window will remain closed up to August 14, 2023, and shall be re-opened on August 15, 2023."