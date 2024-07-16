Q1 results today: Bajaj Auto, L&T Finance, Network18 among 25 companies to announce earnings on July 16

The earnings season has begun for Q1 FY25 and many companies including TCS, SpiceJet, Jio Financial Services have already announced their quarterly results. Many prominent companies, including Reliance Industries, and JSW Steel have board meetings this week to report earnings.

Q1 results today On July 16, these companies are scheduled to announce their quarterly results: Alok Industries, Agro Tech Foods, Atishay, Bajaj Auto, Aditya Birla Money, BMW Industries, Century Textiles and Industries, Crisil, Capital Trade Links, D B Corp, Deccan Bearings, Dee Development Engineers, Eimco Elecon India, Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery, Himadri Speciality Chemical, IGC Industries, International Travel House, Jubilant Ingrevia, Just Dial, L&T Finance, Morarka Finance, Network18 Media & Investments, Shree Manufacturing Co., Sofcom Systems, and TV18 Broadcast.

Bajaj Auto results preview The automobile company’s domestic and export volumes grew by 7.3% on a year on year basis in Q1 FY25, according to a Mint report on July 8. The company will benefit from the domestic motorcycles business and exports will recover gradually.

Bajaj Auto Q1 FY25 revenue will grow by 16% to ₹12,508 crore and net profit will rise by 17% on an year on year basis to ₹2,146 crore. EBITDA margin will be expected to expand by 100 bps on an year on year basis to 20.1% mainly due to lower input costs, better product mix and operating leverage benefits, the report said citing Motilal Oswal estimates.