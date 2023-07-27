Q1 results today: Amid improving Indian stock market sentiments, those who believe in stock specific trade are highly vigilant about Q1 results 2023 of the listed companies. In fact, company results are one of the most important events that help stock market investors decide the mid and long term positions. It also help them in taking investment decision about the potential stocks they are zeroing on.

For positional investors and stock specific intraday trading members, there is a piece of stock market news today. A total of 65 listed companies are going to declare their respective Q1 results today. Those 65 listed companies include Bajaj Finserv, Birlasoft, Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL, Shriram Finance, Indian Hotels Company or IHC, ACC, Ajanta Pharma, Dr Lal Pathlab, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd or TTML, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Symphony, Sterlite Technologies, NDTV, etc.

BEL Q4 results 2023

Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL reported a YoY jump of 2.21% in net revenue to ₹6,545.28 crore in the Q4 2022-2023. BEL's net profit margin jumped 17.15% YoY to 21.11% in the Q4 2022-2023. However, the Navratna defence company's PAT during the entire FY23 stood at ₹3,006.67 crore, logging 28 per cent growth over the PAT of ₹2,348.93 crore in Q4FY23.

Birlasoft Q4 results 2023

In Q4FY23, Birlasoft came back to profit despite flat revenue growth. Revenue of the Pune-based IT major rose 0.36% on sequential basis to ₹1,226.38 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2023. In FY23, net profit of the IT company stood at ₹331.6 crore, on the back of revenue that increased 16.1% year-on-year to ₹4,794.8 crore. Operational profitability stood at ₹671.5 crore, while margin came in at 14%.

Bajaj Finserv Q4 results FY23

NBFC-major Bajaj Finserv posted a 31.4% growth in consolidated net profit to ₹1,769 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 compared to a profit of ₹1,346 crore in the same quarter in previous fiscal. Consolidated total income stood at ₹23,625 crore up by 25.2% versus ₹18,862 crore in Q3 of the previous financial year.

Shriram Finance Q4FY23 results

In previous quarter, Shriram Finance Ltd reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,308.31 crore, up 20.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) against ₹1,086.13 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's total revenue from operations in January to March 2023 rose 52.64 per cent YoY to ₹7,756.33 crore from ₹5,081.61 crore in Q4FY22. Company's net interest income (NII) for the March quarter of FY23 stood at ₹4,445.89 crore, up 69.2 per cent YoY, against ₹2,627.82 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Indian Hotels Company Q4 results

IHC reported a 343 per cent rise in net profit to ₹328.27 crore for the March 2023 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹74.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. The revenue from operations rose by 86.4 per cent at ₹1,625.4 crore as compared to ₹872.1 crore in the year ago period.