Shriram Finance Q4FY23 results

In previous quarter, Shriram Finance Ltd reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,308.31 crore, up 20.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) against ₹1,086.13 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's total revenue from operations in January to March 2023 rose 52.64 per cent YoY to ₹7,756.33 crore from ₹5,081.61 crore in Q4FY22. Company's net interest income (NII) for the March quarter of FY23 stood at ₹4,445.89 crore, up 69.2 per cent YoY, against ₹2,627.82 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.