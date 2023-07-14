Q1 results today: Bandhan Bank, JSW Energy, Unichem Laboratories, others to declare Q1FY24 earnings on Friday — July 142 min read 14 Jul 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Companies such as Bandhan Bank, JSW Energy, Tata Steel Long Products, Unichem Laboratories and Just Dial will announce their Q1 results today.
Q1 results today: The Indian equity indices are likely to open higher on Friday tracking gains in the global markets. Domestic investors will take cues from the corporate earnings for the first quarter of FY24. The Q1FY24 earnings season has begun and IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies and Wipro have already declared their Q1 results earlier this week.
