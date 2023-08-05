Q1 results today: Key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market snapped its three days losing steak and ended higher on Friday. This upside on Dalal Street has triggered trend reversal speculations as well. However, for intraday traders who believe in stock specific strategy, Q1 results 2023 announced on weekend would be crucial as these quarterly early earning will impact stock movement on Monday next week. Even when there is trend reversal at Indian stock market next week, having idea about the fundamentals of the company would enable positional investors and intraday traders to maximse their return from Dalal Street.

For such positional investors and day traders, there is a piece of stock market news today. A total of 35 listed companies are going to declare their respective Q1 results today. Those 35 companies include Bank of Baroda (BoB), Balkrishna Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Punjab & Sind Bank, Affle India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Zen Technologies, Meghmani Finechem, Jaiprakash Associates, Nitin Spinners, TVS Electronics, KM Sugar Mills, GP Petroleums, etc.

Here we list out previous quarter results of some of the companies that are going to declare their respective Q1 results today:

BoB Q4 results 2023

The public sector bank ended FY23 on a high note as the state-owned lender reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹4,775 crore in Q4FY23 against a profit of ₹1,778.77 in the corresponding quarter in previous financial year. The net interest income (NII) of the lender increased 34% to ₹11,525 crore during the quarter from ₹8,612 crore, YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) rose to 3.31% from 3.03%, YoY. The asset quality during the quarter also improved while deposit growth remained strong.

Punjab & Sing Bank Q4FY23 results

Punjab & Sind Bank showed a mixed performance in the fourth quarter of FY23. The lender posted double-digit growth of 32.03% YoY and 22.43% QoQ in net profit to ₹456.99 crore in Q4FY23. On the contrary, the bank's net interest income (NII) dipped by 1.97% YoY and sharply by 15.05% QoQ to ₹683.78 crore in the quarter. The growth in net profit was alongside narrowing in provision losses.

In Q4FY23, the bank's provision and contingencies loss narrowed steeply to ₹57.12 crore as against ₹131.56 crore in Q4FY22 and ₹207.46 crore in Q3FY23.

Zen Technologies Q4FY23 results

In FY23, Zen Technologies reported better-than-expected numbers. The company has reported robust growth in its order book and its YoY revenue grew over 200 per cent. Company reported YoY growth in EBIDA over 700 per cent whereas company's YoY PAT grew over 1750 per cent.