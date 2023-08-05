comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Q1 results today: Bank of Baroda to Punjab & Sind Bank — 35 companies to declare Q1 results 2023
Back

Q1 results today: Bank of Baroda to Punjab & Sind Bank — 35 companies to declare Q1 results 2023

 2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Asit Manohar

Q1 results 2023: 35 companies that are going to announce Q1 results today include Balkrishna Industries, Affle India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Zen Technologies, etc

Q1 results 2023: Bank of Baroda 1ended FY23 on a high note as the state-owned lender reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹4,775 crore in Q4FY23 (iStock)Premium
Q1 results 2023: Bank of Baroda 1ended FY23 on a high note as the state-owned lender reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of 4,775 crore in Q4FY23 (iStock)

Q1 results today: Key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market snapped its three days losing steak and ended higher on Friday. This upside on Dalal Street has triggered trend reversal speculations as well. However, for intraday traders who believe in stock specific strategy, Q1 results 2023 announced on weekend would be crucial as these quarterly early earning will impact stock movement on Monday next week. Even when there is trend reversal at Indian stock market next week, having idea about the fundamentals of the company would enable positional investors and intraday traders to maximse their return from Dalal Street.

For such positional investors and day traders, there is a piece of stock market news today. A total of 35 listed companies are going to declare their respective Q1 results today. Those 35 companies include Bank of Baroda (BoB), Balkrishna Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Punjab & Sind Bank, Affle India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Zen Technologies, Meghmani Finechem, Jaiprakash Associates, Nitin Spinners, TVS Electronics, KM Sugar Mills, GP Petroleums, etc.

Here we list out previous quarter results of some of the companies that are going to declare their respective Q1 results today:

BoB Q4 results 2023

The public sector bank ended FY23 on a high note as the state-owned lender reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of 4,775 crore in Q4FY23 against a profit of 1,778.77 in the corresponding quarter in previous financial year. The net interest income (NII) of the lender increased 34% to 11,525 crore during the quarter from 8,612 crore, YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) rose to 3.31% from 3.03%, YoY. The asset quality during the quarter also improved while deposit growth remained strong.

Punjab & Sing Bank Q4FY23 results

Punjab & Sind Bank showed a mixed performance in the fourth quarter of FY23. The lender posted double-digit growth of 32.03% YoY and 22.43% QoQ in net profit to 456.99 crore in Q4FY23. On the contrary, the bank's net interest income (NII) dipped by 1.97% YoY and sharply by 15.05% QoQ to 683.78 crore in the quarter. The growth in net profit was alongside narrowing in provision losses.

In Q4FY23, the bank's provision and contingencies loss narrowed steeply to 57.12 crore as against 131.56 crore in Q4FY22 and 207.46 crore in Q3FY23.

Zen Technologies Q4FY23 results

In FY23, Zen Technologies reported better-than-expected numbers. The company has reported robust growth in its order book and its YoY revenue grew over 200 per cent. Company reported YoY growth in EBIDA over 700 per cent whereas company's YoY PAT grew over 1750 per cent.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 09:56 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout