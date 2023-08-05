Q1 results today: Key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market snapped its three days losing steak and ended higher on Friday. This upside on Dalal Street has triggered trend reversal speculations as well. However, for intraday traders who believe in stock specific strategy, Q1 results 2023 announced on weekend would be crucial as these quarterly early earning will impact stock movement on Monday next week. Even when there is trend reversal at Indian stock market next week, having idea about the fundamentals of the company would enable positional investors and intraday traders to maximse their return from Dalal Street.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}